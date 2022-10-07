Hilarious Video Shows Delhi Man Welcoming Zomato Delivery Agent With Aarti Ki Thali

Mr Kumar's sweet heartwarming gesture impressed several internet users.

During festive times, it is no less than a miracle to get food delivered on time. With an increase in demand and extreme traffic, delivery agents often get late, that too without anyone's fault. Now, a hilarious yet wholesome video of a man welcoming a food delivery executive - who was about an hour late - with an 'aarti ki thali' is going viral on social media.

The clip was shared on Thursday on Instagram by user Sanjeev Kumar, and within a day it garnered more than 213,000 likes and over two million views. "Getting your order despite 'Dilli ka traffic'. Thank you Zomato," he wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

The video opened to show a Zomato agent walking towards My Kumar's doorstep. The Delhi man, on the other hand, was seen waiting at the door of his house with an 'aarti ki thali' for the delivery executive.

Once the delivery boy reached the doorstep, Mr Kumar started to sing the iconic Kumar Sanu song 'Aaiye Aapka Intezar Tha'. He then even went ahead to put a tikka on the delivery boy's forehead, before receiving his food order from him.

Mr Kumar's sweet heartwarming gesture impressed several internet users. While some said that the video was "way too cute," others simply flooded the comment section with laughing and heart emojis.

"Best welcome to a delivery boy," wrote one user. "This uncle was waiting for this movement for his whole life," hilariously joked another. A third even said, "Atleast for once in my life, I would definitely do it."

Meanwhile, in another wholesome instance, a while back a video showing a food delivery executive delivering food with his kids had taken the internet by storm. Food blogger Saurabh Panjwani shared a short video introducing his followers to a delivery agent who carries his daughter and son to every delivery address assigned.

"I felt so inspired seeing this. This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything," Mr Panjwani wrote in the caption of the post.