'Wholesome' Video Shows Man Singing 'Silent Night' To Make His Dog Sleep

There are plenty of dog videos available on the internet. Animal videos serve as a great escape for many to distract themselves from their regular stress. Dog videos not just help in relieving stress, but it also helps in uplifting the mood. One such video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man singing a song to his dog to make him fall asleep.

The delightful video is winning hearts on the internet. Posted by the Instagram page Goldenretriever_biglove and created by Tiktok user Gleen_hillman, the video is a must-watch.

In the short clip, the man informs the social media users that he has been singing this song to his dog since it was a puppy. In the video, he demonstrates this by calling the dog. He asks the pet to sit and then he starts singing the song 'silent night.' Moments later, the dog immediately rests its face in his lap and slowly falls asleep.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed more than one million views, more than one lakh likes and several comments. A user commented, "Heartwarming So soothing voice, I was about to doze and water in eyes stopped it." Another user commented, "Wow. This moved me to the depths of my heart. This is so beautiful on so many levels. Thank you for sharing such a wonderful moment/tradition that you have with your beautiful, sweet Paige. You are both fortunate to have each other."

"Oh my Sweet Lord! This is absolutely beautiful. I wish you a lifetime of singing to her! What an absolute angel. Thanks for the beautiful share," the third expressed.