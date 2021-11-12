Here's How Much Fun Parvathy Thiruvothu Had Dancing With Her BFF

Parvathy Thiruvothu teamed up with a friend for an epic dance performance.

Parvathy Thiruvothu's latest video is all you need to kick-start Friday on a happy note. The Malayalam actress teamed up with friend Athira Sujatha to delight fans with a performance on the song DusBahane from the 2005 action thriller Dus - and if their behind-the-scenes video is anything to go by, it looks like they had a great time perfecting their routine. In fact, as Parvathy put it in the caption: "Oh when I say the fun we had doing this!"

In the first video, we see Parvathy Thiruvothu, 33, and Athira grooving to the song with big smiles on their faces. "Swipe to see the laughs we had trying to get this right!" the actress wrote. In the second clip, the two friends can be seen dissolving into giggles while trying to get a dance step right.

In her caption, Parvathy mocked her own lung capacity as she joked about breathlessness while performing. "Also breathlessness because wait what exactly is lung capacity?" she wrote. The EnnuNinte Moideen actress also said she had her "Dancing with the Stars" moment while performing with Athira, who was the star dancer in all school and college programmes.

Two hashtags - #reelswithfriends and #reels - completed her Instagram caption. Watch the videos below:

Her videos have racked up nearly 43,000 'likes' and a ton of comments since being shared on Instagram yesterday. While many dropped laughing-face and heart emojis in the comments section, others praised the two friends for their enthusiastic performance.

Parvathy is best known for her work in Malayalam films like Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Take Off. She has also featured in Kannada and Tamil language films. The 33-year-old made her Bollywood debut in 2017's Qarib Qarib Singlle.