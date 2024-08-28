Viral: Vikram Served Food For <i>Thangalaan</i> Cast And Crew At Success Party

South superstar Chiyaan Vikram is riding high on the success of his film Thangalaan. Released on August 15, the film also features Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan. Not only at the box office, the film is also receiving much love from fans and critics. To celebrate the action-adventure, the cast and crew gathered for a grand celebration. Oh, and to make the event extra special Vikram also hosted a sumptuous feast for everyone. In the pictures shared by the production house Studio Green on Instagram, Vikram can be seen having fun with team Thangalaan. The caption read, “Celebrating the golden victory of #Thangalaan.”

Here is the video of Vikram serving meal at the grand celebration:

Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan were also part of the success party. Parvathy has even posted a bunch of pictures featuring herself, Malavika and Vikram. In her caption, she wrote, “Yesterday was magical! Thank you Chiyaan Vikram for hosting the most sumptuous feast for us Thangalaaners!! It was so good to see everyone again!”

At the audio launch event of Thangalaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu opened up about how sharing screen space with ChiyaanVikram is no less than a dream come true. In a video shared by the makers on YouTube, the actress can be heard saying, “It has been a long-standing dream to work with Chiyaan Vikram garu. I can say with 100 per cent conviction and my heart is swelling with pride when I say that he is the best co-actor I have worked. He carries you throughout the film. He is generous. Not only with you, but with everyone who works with him. I hope I can be like you someday.”

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan also features Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone and Hari Krishnan. The project has been jointly bankrolled by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.