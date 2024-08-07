Vikram Opens Up On His Leg Injury: "Was In Hospital For 3 Years, Had To Undergo 23 Surgeries"

Vikram is ready to light up the silver screens with Thangalaan. The film will be released on Independence Day, August 15. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the action drama also features Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu. On Monday, the makers organised Thangalaan's audio launch event. The cast and crew also made it a point to make the evening a memorable one in Bengaluru. Actor Vikram also addressed the crowd and shared some anecdotes from the shooting days. The actor also opened up about a serious leg injury early in his career. “In an accident, my leg was broken, and doctors said I would never walk again. I was in the hospital for 3 years and had to undergo 23 surgeries, but due to passion and self-confidence, I bounced back,” he said. A video of the launch event was shared by the makers on YouTube.

Thangalaan director Pa Ranjith also spoke about his experience of working with Vikram at the event. Giving a shout-out to the actor for his dedication and commitment, Pa Ranjith said that Vikram had injured a rib during an action sequence but the actor decided to finish the shoot.

Parvathy Thiruvothu also had only good things to share about her co-star Vikram. She said, “It has been a long-standing dream to work with Chiyaan Vikram garu. I can say with 100 per cent conviction and my heart is swelling with pride when I say that he is the best co-actor I have worked. He carries you throughout the film. He is generous. Not only with you, but with everyone who works with him. I hope I can be like you someday.”

Thangalaan is jointly backed by Studio Green, Jio Studios and Neelam Productions. The film is touted to be based on true events revolving around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka.