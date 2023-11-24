'Unable To Get Dhruva Natchathiram To The Screens Today': Director Gautham Vasudev Menon Apologises To Fans

A still from Dhruva Natchathiram. (courtesy: YouTube)

Release issues, revolving around Chiyaan Vikram's Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam, seem to be far from over. The action thriller, which was slated to hit the theatres on Friday, November 24, has been postponed yet again. Now, Dhruva Natchathiram's director Gautham Vasudev Menon has released a statement on X (formerly Twitter). On Friday around 3 am Gautham apologised to fans for the delay and assured to give moviegoers “a good experience”. Gautham wrote, “Sorry. Unable to get Dhruva Natchathiram to the screens today. We tried our best, but it seems we need a day or two more. Hoping to provide everyone with a great experience with advanced bookings and proper screens worldwide. The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few more days, and we'll arrive.”

Earlier this month, the makers released Dhruva Natchathiram's romantic track Naracha Mudi, composed by Harris Jayaraj. While announcing the big news, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Vikram and Ritu Varma engrossed in a conversation. The poster that was shared by the Instagram page of production house Ondraga Entertainment also mentioned the release date of the film. It read, “24th November in cinemas...Naracha Mudi / Karichae Kalle is here to make you fall in love all over again.”

In addition, on Thursday, the makers also announced that bookings for Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam will open soon.

As per an India Today report, Dhruva Natchathiram went on floors in 2017. However, the movie hasn't witnessed the light of day due to a range of issues. After being embroiled in financial struggles for nearly six years, reports claimed that two cases have been filed against the makers of Dhruva Natchathiram. It added that Dhruva Natchathiram's director Gautham Vasudev Menon was asked by the Madras High Court to pay back an amount of Rs 2 crore to All In Pictures to release the film before 10.30 AM on Friday.

Last month, the trailer of Dhruva Natchathiram was released. Check out the trailer here:

Apart from Vikram, the movie also features Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Radhika, Arjun Das, and Divyadarshini in prominent roles.

Gautham Vasudev Menon is the director of several acclaimed films including Kaakha Kaakha, Vaaranam Aayiram,Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and Yennai Arindhaal, among others.