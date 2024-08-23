Parvathy Thiruvothu To NDTV On Her First Thought After Hearing <i>Ullozhukku</i> Script: "Going To Incur A Lot Of Therapy Bills"

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who won the Best Actress award for Ullozhukku at the International Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM), has opened up about how the film affected her mentally. In an interaction with NDTV's Abira Dhar, Parvathy shared her “first thought” about the psychological drama when director Christo Tomy narrated the script. “The first thought I had after listening to Christo's narration, for the very first time, I think at the end of 2018, was that I heard it and he left and I was like ‘oh this is going to incur a lot of therapy bills'. That was one of my first thoughts. If I had to take it up and it did not incur therapy bills it just definitely was one of those experiences where even if I wanted to I could not sit back and relax,” she said. Ullozhukku premiered on June 21.

Ullozhukku revolves around a family unable to bury a loved one after being affected by the floods. The situation forces the members to confront lies and secrets, threatening their unity.

Meanwhile, Parvathy Thiruvothu has reacted to the Justice Hema Committee report released by the Kerala government on Monday. Parvathy Thiruvothu told NDTV's Abira Dhar, “The sense of achievement is extremely bitter-sweet for us, mainly because the first deposition happened sometime in 2018 and the report was submitted sometime in 2019. It took so many years for it to come out. The redacted version of it. In these years, we have had to really beg and grovel and fight. Allies were from the public and from the media, who had to join this fight and say ‘Wait, why are you keeping it from us? Why is it not coming out?”

Workwise, Parvathy Thiruvothu was last seen in director Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan co-starring Vikram.