Vikram Recalls Temporary Vision Loss After <i>Kasi</i> Shoot: "Couldn't See For 2-3 Months"

South star Chiyaan Vikram underwent a drastic physical transformation for his recently released film Thangalaan. At times, these changes often come with dire consequences as revealed by Vikram during an interview with Pinkvilla. Sharing an anecdote from his 2011 drama Kasi, Vikram revealed, “When I did Kasi, I couldn't see for two to three months because I had my eyelids up all the time. I was at risk of getting a squint eye.” Directed by Vinayan, Kasi centres around the struggles and sufferings of a blind man, exploited by mean people. Kavya Madhavan, Kaveri, Manivannan and Thalaivasal Vijay were also a part of the cast.

In another segment, Chiyaan Vikram spoke about how he intended to lose 34 kgs for the 2015 action-romance I, featuring Amy Jackson. However, he was forced to stop himself when the doctor said that the extreme physical changes could lead to organ failure. “When I did ‘I' I did drastic changes. My weight went down to 52 kg at that time from 86 kg. I wanted to get down to 50 kg but my doctor said, ‘Go easy let's not get excited about this because I can see perimeters changing a bit and if the main organ fails then it may be a problem, we don't know how to revive you.' Then I stopped,” shared Vikram.

Last month, Chiyaan Vikram arranged a grand feast for Thangalaan's cast and crew members to celebrate the success of the film. In a series of pictures dropped by the makers on Instagram, the actor was seen having fun with the team at the venue. “Celebrating the golden victory of Thangalaan,” read the side note. Read all about it here:

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan was released on the big screens on Independence Day (August 15). The action fantasy also features Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and Hari Krishnan in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Neelam Productions and Studio Green.