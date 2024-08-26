Parvathy On The Similarities Between Irrfan Khan And Vikram: "Greatness Comes From..."

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who shared screen space with Irrfan Khan in Qarib Qarib Singlle, talked about the similarities the late actor shared with her Thangalaan co-star Vikram. At the press event of Thangalaan, Parvathy said, "It's definitely the generosity I see in both of them. Irrfan used to help me out with things because Hindi is not my native language. He used to help me get into that space." The actor continued, "You are as good as the other person on set... I find that greatness comes from that saying about people who don't remember what you might have said or given them. It's about how you make them feel. That's the similarity in Irrfan sir and Vikram."

At the event, Parvathy recalled how Vikram would make everyone's day on set by offering kamarkattu, a traditional South Indian candy during the shoot of Thangalaan. "It's called kamarkattu. It has jaggery palm sugar... He'd just be walking around, he'd shake hands and suddenly you have a toffee in your hand. He just brightens the mood for everybody... I miss getting all the toffees," she added, quoted PTI.

Praising the leadership qualities of Vikram, Parvathy said at the event, "Everybody's like 'Have you eaten or not?' But (he would ask) genuinely. There's a concern about how everyone is doing. Our shooting location was very difficult. It was one of the harshest locations. It was all real locations that they shot in. He had everyone's back. In that sense, he was our Thangalaan. He was leading the pack."

Thangalaan, which released in the South on August 15, is set to have a north India release with the Hindi version arriving in theatres on September 6. Produced by Green Studio, Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan and British actor Daniel Caltagirone.