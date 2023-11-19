'Heartwarming': Harsh Goenka On Shah Rukh Khan Helping Asha Bhosle At World Cup Final

"King Khan is a pure soul," said a user.

India is playing against Australia in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. The hosts, India, were bowled out for 240 in 50 overs as Australian bowlers came out in full force and never let India off the hooks. Several celebrities including actor Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Asha Bhosle, Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana were spotted watching the match. Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture towards veteran singer Asha Bhosle has won everyone's hearts. Harsh Goenka, the Chairperson of RPG Group, labelled it as the "only heartwarming scene" at today's match.

The industrialist took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the video. In the short clip, actor Shah Rukh Khan sits alongside Asha Bhosle, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Gauri Khan. In a few seconds, "King Khan" takes an empty cup from her hand and gets up to keep it away. Ms Bhosle gestures that someone else can pick the same, however, he insists and takes it away. Later, a man notices the actor with the cup and takes it away.

The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the #INDvsAUSfinalpic.twitter.com/NE7ezL3aEp — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 19, 2023

"The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the #INDvsAUSfinal," Mr Goenka wrote in the caption.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 3.7 lakh views and five thousand likes.

"That what's makes him a Badshah," added another person.

A third person added, "Sir , this defines the classs of a person and not money or power Much heartwarming..!!"

"Lovely and modest gesture," commented another user.

"SRK is a gem! His fame is a by-product," added a user.

Many users also left heart emojis in the comments section.

