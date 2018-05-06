He Used An Interactive Game To Impress A Tinder Match. Did It Work? "I created an interactive story on Tinder, then she slapped me," he said on Reddit

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The whole game had many on Reddit impressed. Some, not so much.



In a post shared two days ago,



His post includes a long image of the interaction that followed. It didn't have polite greetings but a game. He began by asking his match to pick a door with options A, B or C. Her option led her into an old, possibly haunted, lighthouse. From then, all questions led to a different scenario and all the Tinder match needed to do was pick an option and choose a scenario... a room with a lantern, a note saying "He's coming", a trap door... all of which was part of the interactive game.



Did this method work in breaking the ice? Well, take a look. Chances are you'll be immersed in the game as well.



The whole game had many on Reddit impressed. Some, not so much. Since being shared, the post has collected over 21,500 upvotes.



"When dungeon masters get on tinder," said one Reddit user. "This is incredible," said another.



"Man am I glad I got out of the dating scene before it became this.... whatever it is," said one commenter. "This is the definition of trying too hard," said another.



In a comment, Reddit user BostelJ explained that he made up the game on the fly. "I literally just made this up as I went. I was doing 3 other things at the same time lol. Had the idea of doing something more creative than the generic pick up line and was getting bored of Tinder in general. I just made sure I could come up with something for each letter and went along with the flow," he said.



And in case you're wondering what happened later? Well...



"After 3 snaps, can confirm, I have been ghosted. Classy," Reddit user BostelJ said. "We just didn't click. It's not a big deal honestly. The comment was supposed to be more comical than anything lol," he added.



Tell us what you think of this in the comments section.



Click for more





It's not always easy to break the ice with a Tinder match. So, to ensure he stood out and really impressed a Tinder match, this man devised the perfect plan. No, it did not involve any cheesy pickup lines but a cool interactive game instead. Did it work? Well, read on to know.In a post shared two days ago, Reddit user BostelJ shared what seems to be his first interaction with this Tinder match. "I created an interactive story on Tinder, then she slapped me," he said on Reddit.His post includes a long image of the interaction that followed. It didn't have polite greetings but a game. He began by asking his match to pick a door with options A, B or C. Her option led her into an old, possibly haunted, lighthouse. From then, all questions led to a different scenario and all the Tinder match needed to do was pick an option and choose a scenario... a room with a lantern, a note saying "He's coming", a trap door... all of which was part of the interactive game.Did this method work in breaking the ice? Well, take a look. Chances are you'll be immersed in the game as well.The whole game had many on Reddit impressed. Some, not so much. Since being shared, the post has collected over 21,500 upvotes."When dungeon masters get on tinder," said one Reddit user. "This is incredible," said another."Man am I glad I got out of the dating scene before it became this.... whatever it is," said one commenter. "This is the definition of trying too hard," said another.In a comment, Reddit user BostelJ explained that he made up the game on the fly. "I literally just made this up as I went. I was doing 3 other things at the same time lol. Had the idea of doing something more creative than the generic pick up line and was getting bored of Tinder in general. I just made sure I could come up with something for each letter and went along with the flow," he said.And in case you're wondering what happened later? Well... "After 3 snaps, can confirm, I have been ghosted. Classy," Reddit user BostelJ said. "We just didn't click. It's not a big deal honestly. The comment was supposed to be more comical than anything lol," he added.Tell us what you think of this in the comments section.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter