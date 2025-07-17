"Chest Heaviness, Anxiety": Indian Techie Forced To Work 20 Extra Unpaid Hours Weekly, Post Goes Viral

A Reddit post has gone viral, revealing a company's demanding expectations for a senior software developer's career growth. The company requires the developer to dedicate an additional 20 hours per week to self-learning outside of regular working hours to be eligible for a promotion to tech lead. This expectation has taken a toll on the developer's health, mental well-being, and overall sense of helplessness, sparking widespread concern and debate online.

"I work as a senior software developer, and now my company wants me to spend 20 additional hours outside work every week doing learning courses to prepare for a tech lead role. It's unpaid, non-negotiable, and they've made it clear that if I want to grow here, I have to do this. That's 3 hours every weekday after work, and my weekends are completely gone. I barely get time to sleep, let alone rest or breathe," the post on sureddit 'Indian Workplace' read.

As a result, the employee's health has suffered due to the intense workload, with symptoms including chest heaviness and heart-related issues. His doctor has recommended avoiding high-stress environments, but he is hesitant to inform the company, fearing their concerns will be dismissed.

"I was recently advised by my doctor to avoid high stress because I've been having chest heaviness and other symptoms related to my heart. But I haven't told my company because I know they won't believe me or care; they already said there's no other option. Now I'm stuck. I'm anxious, exhausted, and my health is starting to get worse. I fear resigning without any other offer in hand, but it is getting worse, surviving in this company," the employee added.

The post generated a strong reaction on Reddit, with many users expressing concern and solidarity with the developer. Some advised the developer to speak up or consider leaving the toxic work environment. One user wrote, "Just don't do it, ask your manager to allocate self learning period during work hours."

Another commented, "Hey OP, From my personal experience, I have to advise you to avoid any high-stress environment. Never ignore chest palpitations, difficulty in breathing, etc. If something is not right, just walk away from it -- all the more important if it's a toxic workplace. Never let anyone manipulate and use you in such a manner."

A third said, "I hope you have talked to your manager about this or have started looking for better opportunities. It's a waste of time posting here if you've done none of the above."