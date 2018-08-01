He Jumped 20 Feet To Rescue Dog. It Took 30 Men, 14 Vehicles To Rescue Him

Tony Stevens was pulled out of the drain tied to a stretcher.

A man who jumped down 20-feet to rescue his pet dog ended up needing his own rescue mission. In Norfolk, UK, 59-year-old Tony Stevens is 'lucky to be alive' after a dramatic double rescue operation to save him and his dog took place on Saturday. Mr Stevens jumped down a storm drain after he saw his pet dog, Brambles, falling down a manhole which had its cover missing. According to the Daily Mail, when he saw his dog plunging down, he himself jumped down to rescue it.

However, he broke his ankle upon landing inside and was unable to pull himself out.

The rescue mission to take him out of the drain involved three fire crews, paramedics and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's Urban Search and Rescue Team. Pictures of the rescue were shared by Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service on Facebook:

According to the Eastern Daily Press, the operation lasted two hours. While the dog was pulled out safely, Mr Stevens had to be tied to a stretcher and pulled out through the narrow opening of the drain.

Thankfully, neither of them suffered any serious injuries. While Brambles the dog was taken to a vet, Mr Stevens was taken to a hospital for his ankle injury.

"The chap was more than happy, laughing and joking with us." An East of England ambulance spokesman said to the Eastern Daily Press.

"Well Tony was hero of the day yesterday and managed to save Bramble's life... Grateful thanks to the 14 emergency vehicles and their teams who helped get them both out," his wife, Karen, said.