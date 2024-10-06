"True Hero": Dog Saves Injured Owner, 84, By Leading Cop To Her Home In US

A loyal rescue dog named Gita has been hailed as a "hero" after she saved her 84-year-old owner's life by guiding an officer to his location following a severe fall in the woods. The incident occurred on September 25, when Deputy Dean Jones of the Stevens County Sheriff's Office found Gita sitting in the middle of a remote wooded road.

The deputy tried to get Gita into his vehicle, but she refused to go in. Deputy Jones searched nearby homes but couldn't find the dog's owner. Growing worried, Jones returned to Gita, lying on the road's centerline, said the Sheriff's Office.

When Jones tried to move Gita to safety, she darted down a nearby unmarked path. The deputy followed her, and she eventually led him to a small summer cabin. Near the cabin, Jones heard an elderly man's faint voice calling for help. The 84-year-old man had fallen hours earlier, injuring his leg and unable to take his medication.

He had fallen and injured his leg, which could have led to serious consequences if he wasn't found. Authorities added that he had been injured for three hours and also had other medical conditions that required attention.

“It turns out the dog, Gita, is a 13-year-old rescue dog and best friend of the gentleman in trouble,” said the Sheriff's Office. “We credit Gita for saving his life that day. The loyalty and heroism of our furry friends never cease to amaze us,” the Sheriff's Office added. The sheriff's office did not provide details about how Gita's owner was treated or where he was taken. "Thank you Gita for being a good girl and true hero," the statement concluded.

This comes four months after another dog ran six kilometres to find help for his owner, who had crashed his car into a ravine in Oregon. That owner was eventually rescued.