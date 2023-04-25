''Hauntingly Beautiful'': Anand Mahindra Shares AI Video That Shows How A Girl Ages

The clip showcases different phases of a girl's ageing

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is full of interesting, inspiring, and witty tweets, that often pique the interest of social media users. Given the advent and popularity of Artificial Intelligence these days, Mr. Mahindra on Monday shared a video generated by AI that shows how a girl ages. Impressed with the results, the industrialist called the video ''hauntingly beautiful''.

In the caption, he wrote, ''Received this post of a sequence of portraits generated by Artificial Intelligence showing a girl ageing from 5years to 95 years. I won't fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful….and Human…''

The clip showcases different phases of a girl's ageing, starting from the age of 5 to 95. It shows how a little girl gradually transforms and ages gracefully into an elderly woman.

Watch the video here:

Received this post of a sequence of portraits generated by Artificial Intelligence showing a girl ageing from 5years to 95 years. I won't fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful….and Human… pic.twitter.com/k7d2qupJ52 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2023

Twitter users too were impressed with the video and shared a variety of responses. The video has also sparked a debate on the future of AI, with many being amazed by its possibilities while some expressed concern. Since being posted, it has been viewed over three lakh times. It got more than 13,000 likes and has been shared more than 1600 times.

One user wrote, ''It's beautiful and awe-inspiring, and a reminder not to get too carried away and lose grasp of reality.'' Another commented, ''This is Indeed Haunting..if future is AI, it should still be highly regulated.''

A third said, ''Nope AI is beautiful. Like electricity, it has capabilities to change the world for real. Just some regulations here and there. From detecting sleepy passengers in XUV 300 to avoiding an accident, the potential is limitless to start with.''

A fourth added, ''This is really amazing and the way AI is transforming it would be difficult to comprehend. From creating images to writing books to songs the future is totally AI driven.. hundreds of tools releasing each week giving more power to it..''