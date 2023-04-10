Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Unique Bengaluru's 'Jail Restaurant', Internet Amazed

Central Jail restaurant is located at HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained. Recently, the tech-savvy businessman shared a video featuring a food blogger showing around a restaurant that resembles a jail. The video of it has gone viral on the internet.

Central Jail restaurant is located at HSR Layout in Bengaluru. The video shows the unique interiors of the jail restaurant. As the food blogger enters the restaurant, one can see people seated behind the bars and enjoying food. The servers were dressed as policemen and prisoners.

Mr Goenka captioned the post, "Jail ke mazaa khao....someone took it literally!"

Watch the video here:

Jail ke mazaa khao….someone took it literally! pic.twitter.com/PD9VB4dlZy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 8, 2023

Since being posted, the video has collected over 33,000 views on Twitter. Internet users flocked to the comment section, one user wrote, "Very creative. Hope they can give the onboarding dress."

Another user wrote, "you serious ? So if you complain about food .... One gets the same treatment as jailbirds."

"Yes..this is located in HSR layout(Bangalore)..next to Bhartiya Jalpan Branch," the third user commented.

