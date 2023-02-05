Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of An Autorickshaw Designed Like A Luxury Car, Internet Fascinated

The auto driver's unique idea has got immense praise from citizens online.

Autorickshaws are ubiquitous in Indian cities and quite popular for cheap short-distance travel. To attract more passengers, auto drivers often decorate their three-wheelers with vibrant colours, witty slogans, or quirky posters. Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who often shares interesting posts on Twitter, posted a video of one such unique autorickshaw designed as a luxury vehicle.

Sharing the undated video, Harsh Goenka wrote, “If Vijay Mallya had to design a low cost 3 wheeler taxi @NaikAvishkar”. The transformed autorickshaw, resembling a vintage car, has a roofless vehicle and has been fitted with shiny black exterior and plush seats painted yellow to give it an attractive look. The video also shows people taking pictures of the vehicle on their mobile phones.

Watch the video here:

If Vijay Mallya had to design a low cost 3 wheeler taxi @NaikAvishkarpic.twitter.com/q3pTGEV6xL — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 4, 2023

The auto driver's unique idea has got immense praise from citizens online. Reacting to the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is looking nice & quite royal. We Indians are best & admirable in giving better shapes to many things.”

Another person said, “Innovation and creativity are the sparks that drive progress and bring new ideas to life.'' A third added, ‘'Imagination and implementation don't have any limits....''

Last year, a New Delhi autorickshaw went viral for his creativity as he grew a mini-garden on the three-wheeler's roof to beat the heat. Due to the soaring temperature, touching 45 degrees Celsius in New Delhi, the driver identified as Mahendra Kumar decided to install a ‘rooftop garden' to keep his three-wheeler cool.

Mr. Kumar grew over 20 varieties of crops, flowers, and shrubs on the rooftop of his auto rickshaw. He also installed two mini coolers and fans inside the vehicle.

