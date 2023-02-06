Harsh Goenka Shares ''Lovely Words'' He Received From Amitabh Bachchan

The post has garnered appreciative comments from internet users.



Businessman Harsh Goenka, who regularly updates his followers with informative and inspiring posts, took to Twitter to share some 'lovely words' that he received from Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the legendary actor wrote a letter to RPG Enterprises Chairman, which he finished off with a little handwritten note in Hindi, and his signature.

Mr Goenka shared a picture of the note on Twitter and wrote, "Today I received these lovely words from the great man!" The note said, "Varsh Nav, Harsh Nav, Jeevan Utkarsh Nav (New Year, New Joy, New Success in Life)."

Notably, the lines were taken from a poem written by the actor's father and noted Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

See the post here:

Today I received these lovely words from the great man 😀😇! pic.twitter.com/oZNCESIfAF — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 5, 2023

Since being shared on Sunday, the post has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views, 1395 likes and appreciative comments from internet users.

"It is an honour to receive communication from a legend. Pleased that you felt happy on receiving this. Congratulations," expressed a Twitter user. Another commented, '' Wow nice Sir @hvgoenka. Both of you've similarities that you both are legendary icons in your respective fields, you both are family persons, Father's of both of you were true legends in their respective fields n you both are very down to earth too.''

A third added, '' Lovely indeed . Love the handwriting.'' "How lucky! Beautiful words," commented actor Ranvir Shorey.

Prior to this post, Mr Goenka shared a video of a unique autorickshaw designed as a luxury vehicle. The clip opened to show a transformed autorickshaw, resembling a vintage car, with a roofless vehicle and shiny black exterior and plush yellow seats. “If Vijay Mallya had to design a low-cost three-wheeler taxi," he wrote in the caption.

Featured Video Of The Day Video: Massive Earthquake In Turkey Splits Airport Runway Into Two