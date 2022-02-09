Happy Teddy Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Teddy Day 2022: Share an adorable wish with someone you care about.

Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10. The fourth day of the Valentin Week is dedicated to the ultimate symbol of love and affection - teddy bears. Teddy bears are today gifted by people to their partners and friends, but the history behind this popular stuffed toy is a remarkable one. Teddy bears get their name from former US President Theodore 'Teddy' Roosevelt, who, in 1902, refused to shoot a tied-up black bear. A political cartoon inspired by this act reached businessman and inventor Morris Mitchom and his wife Rose. When they saw the cartoon, the couple decided to create a stuffed toy bear, commemorating the President. Morris Mitchom called it "Teddy's Bear" and that is how this tiy came about.

Today, teddy bears are sold in gift shops across the world. People exchange these lovable toys to their partners as a symbol of their love and affection. Teddy bears also make a great gift for friends, but if you are not with the person you like on Teddy Day, you can always cheer them up with a digital greeting.

Here are some Teddy Day wishes, images, quotes, greetings and pics you share on Teddy Day 2022:

Money can't buy happiness but it can buy the next best thing - a teddy bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Happy Teddy Bear Day 2022

Sending you an adorable teddy bear because I can't be with you myself. Happy Teddy Day! Teddy bears, whether old or new

They're cute and cuddly, pink or blue

On Teddy Bear Day, I wanna tell you

No one is as cute as you I love you 'beary' much! Happy Teddy Day, my love. Photo Credit: Happy Teddy Day: A cute Teddy Day pic to share with someone special Wishing you this Valentine Week with the cutest way to express my love - a teddy bear I hope this Teddy Day brings you lots of smiles and laughter. Sending you good wishes I like teddy bears because they remind me of you - full of warmth and goodness, love and laughter. Happy Teddy Day! Your bear hugs made me smile when I was at my lowest. Thank you and wishing you a lovely teddy bear day! They say a room without a teddy is like a face without a smile. Hope this one puts a smile on your face Roses are red, violets are blue

Teddies are cute and so are you