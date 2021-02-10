Happy Teddy Day 2021: Memes Take Over Twitter On Teddy Day

Happy Teddy Day 2021: Here are some funny Teddy Day memes.

The world is today celebrating Teddy Day 2021. The fourth day of Valentine Week is celebrated as Teddy Day every year. Just like the name suggests, Teddy Day is a day when couples gift stuffed teddy bears to each other as a symbol of their love and affection. In fact, it is not just couples who exchange soft toys on this day - teddy bears also make great gifts for children, friends and family members with their endearing appeal. Teddy Day or Teddy Bear Day is followed by Promise Day, which is the fifth day of Valentine Week. It is a big day for greeting card companies and toy stores as well, given that lakhs of people across the world celebrate this unofficial holiday.

The history behind teddy bears and how they got their name is a very interesting one. You can read more about it here.

As with every other holiday, Teddy Day is also the perfect opportunity for meme-makers to flood social media with hilarious posts. Take a look at some memes, jokes and funny posts that have surfaced on social media on Teddy Day 2021:

On #TeddyDay

When She But Rejects

Accepts The Proposal :

The Teddy : pic.twitter.com/4DFdDwFsW2 — Piyush Dashore (@Piyush_Dashore7) February 10, 2021

When they send you a teddy bear emoji instead of a real one????#TeddyDaypic.twitter.com/QwPz467z5x — Bobble Keyboard (@BobbleKeyboard) February 10, 2021

#teddyday

When your boyfriend gifts you a teddy bear but you can't take it home. pic.twitter.com/RIJHXBNf6w — shubham_shetti (@shubhamshetti1) February 10, 2021

Yash Raj Films and Red Chillies Entertainment also joined the meme fest

Pro Tip from Raj: Use an adorable teddy to express your love! ????#TeddyDaypic.twitter.com/b7gkfkpk5D — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) February 10, 2021

Are you celebrating Valentine Week too? Here are some adorable Teddy Day 2021 wishes, greetings, quotes and images that you can send to your loved ones to remind them of how much they mean to you.