Happy Promise Day 2018: 10 Vows You Can Make To Your Partner, Boyfriend Or Girlfriend

The fifth day in the week leading up to Valentine's Day is Promise Day. It's the day couples make honest promises to each other - the ones that reassure your partner about your commitment to the relationship and some silly ones to make them happy. It's human nature to break promises and but keeping some vows can make all the difference in a relationship, like the promise to love your partner unconditionally without changing a thing about them. While Valentine week is essentially for those in relationships, but Promise Day needn't be just for couples. This Promise Day, make a pledge to be a better child, a better friend or a better sibling. But if you're a couple, we've compiled 10 meaningful promises you can make to your plus one to assure them they mean the world to you.I promise to never try to change who you are, I will love you just the way you areI promise to hold your hand through sickness and health, through good and bad, through highs and lows. Together we'll make it throughI promise to not hog the blanket at night and keep you warmI promise "we" will always be my priority and I will always stand up for youI promise I'll admit it when I'm wrong and never go to bed angryI promise to encourage you to keep challenging yourself and on days you feel like giving up, I will push to keep tryingI promise to like most of your posts on social media, even the bad selfiesI promise to take care of myself so I can take care of you I promise to share all your burdens - cooking, cleaning and everything elseAnd lastly, I promise to always remind you how much I love youValentine's week is almost over with Rose Day Teddy Day already past us. With just Hug Day and Kiss Day to go, couples must be busy making special plans for Valentine's Day Click for more trending news