Happy Promise Day 2018: Messages, Wishes, Images, SMS, Quotes For Mother, Father, Siblings And Friends

Promise Day is the day not just for couples but also for siblings, best friends and parents

So, we decided to compile some Promise Day messages, images that you can send to your loved ones. Take a look.

Every year, just days before Valentine's Day , couples celebrate each other by making some meaningful promises to one another. This day is called Promise Day and is celebrated on February 11. All relationships require those in it to make certain commitments to one another - the vow of looking out for each other's happiness, a pledge of togetherness and most of all the promise of unconditional love. So Promise Day marks the perfect day to make all these and more promises to the one you love. And the day doesn't only mean promises of love between couples, it can also be celebrated for friends, family and near and dear ones.February 11 is celebrated as Happy Promise Day all over the world. It is a day not just for couples but for anyone who wants to make a meaningful promise to a loved one. It can be as simple as promising your mother you'll clean up your own room! Celebrating Promise Day is a truly beautiful way of letting your loved ones know how much they mean to you.



Promise Day messages for your mother:



I promise to never ignore your phone call and call you up every night



I promise to eat healthy and not lie when you ask, "khaana khaaya?"

I promise to try and make you proud of me



I promise to keep my room tidy (well, most of the time anyway)





Promise Day messages for your father:



I promise to always try and make you proud



Thank you for being my childhood superhero and my biggest cheerleader as I grew up. I promise to always live up to your expectations

I promise to keep your teachings close to my heart as I make my way through this world. Thank you for teaching me right from wrong





Promise Day messages for your siblings, brothers and sisters:



I promise to not tell mom about that one time (you know what I'm talking about)



I promise to never stop stealing your clothes, belts, shoes, earrings...

I promise to be your loudest cheerleader at whatever you do, even when I know you'll fail



I promise to help you up every time you fall





Promises for your best friend:



I promise to like most of what you post on social media, even the bad selfies





I promise to be the best bridesmaid/best man at your wedding

I promise to help you get over breakups and eat indecent amounts of chocolate ice cream with you if that's what you need



I promise to always be by your side, like you've been for me



