Happy Hug Day 2022: Hug Day Wishes, Images, Messages, Pics, Quotes, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Hug Day: Wish someone on Hug Day 2022 with a sweet message

Hug Day marks the the sixth day of the Valentine Week. It is celebrated every year on February 12. Hug Day is succeeded by Kiss Day on February 13 and Valentine's Day on February 14. Each year, people mark the days up to Valentine Day with chocolates, roses, promises and, of course, hugs! Hugs are considered to be the universal language of love. A hug can hold a lot of meaning - whether it's hugging someone you love, an embrace of comfort, a hug while greeting someone or a hug to say goodbye. A hug can often say more than words - but if you are not with your loved ones on Hug Day, let them know you are thinking of them with a thoughtful message.

Here are some Hug Day wishes, images, pics, messages, quotes and SMS you can share:

Love is an emotion that surrounds you like a hug

A hug has the power to lift you up, to turn your day around

Hope this hug brings a smile to your face

Your arms are where I find peace

Sometimes, home is a person. Sometimes, hugs are medicine.

We may be far apart, but we are close at hear

Sending you a big hug from miles away

A hug is a silent way of saying "You matter to me"

Happy Hug Day, sweetheart

You can't wrap love in a box

But you can wrap it in a hug

A little something to brighten your day

I'm sending a bear hug your way

Hug Day quotes to share with your loved ones:

"I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words." - Ann Hood

"There is something in a simple hug that always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home and makes it easier to part." - Johnny Ray Ryder, Jr

"A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more." - Charles Caleb Colton

"Hugs can do great amounts of good." - Princess Diana

"Where I live if someone gives you a hug, it's from the heart." - Steve Irwin

"A hug is a smile with arms, a laugh with a stronger grip." -Terri Guillemets

"Sometimes all you can do is hug a friend tightly and wish that their pain could be transferred by touch to your own emotional hard drive."- Richelle E. Goodrich