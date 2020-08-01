Happy Friendship Day 2020: Images, Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Greetings

Friendship Day 2020: A day to let your friends know how much they mean to you.

It's that time of the year again! We are talking, of course, about Friendship Day, which is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 2. It is said that friends are the family we get to choose, and there is no better occasion than Friendship Day to let your friends know how much they mean to you. Friendship Day is a time when people spend time with their friends and tie friendship bracelets on each others' wrists. This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, meeting your friends may not be possible - but the good news is that friendship does not depend on how often you meet. Friendship, of course, is being there for your friends, even if it is from a distance.

However, the pandemic should not be a reason to not celebrate Friendship Day 2020. Send your friends a meaningful quote or a funny picture to let them know your are thinking of them!

Here are some Friendship Day wishes, images, greetings, messages and pictures that you can share with your friends this Sunday to let them know you are thinking of them:

I may not be close to you this Friendship Day, but I'll always be there for you.

We are going to be best friends forever... because you already know too much.

Friendship Day 2020: Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 2

You make me laugh a little harder

Smile a little brighter

And live a little better

Thank you for being a wonderful friend.

Happy Friendship Day to the phenomenal woman who brightens up each day of my life with sunshine and sparkling conversation.

A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.

You don't have to be crazy to be my friend.

I'll train you.

I never let my friends get lonely... I keep disturbing them.

Happy Friendship Day!

Side by side or miles apart,

You will always be close to my heart!

Happy Friendship Day to the friend who taught me the meaning of friendship.

To my oldest friend,

I promise to be a friend for life.

Happy Friendship Day.

Friends are the chocolate chips in the cookie of life.

Happy Friendship Day!

It's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters.

Thank you for being such a good friend.

Friends buy you food. Best friends eat your food.

A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.

Here are some Friendship Day quotes to share with your BFF:

"The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." - Elisabeth Foley

"Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." - Marcel Proust

"Ultimately the bond of all companionship, whether in marriage or in friendship, is conversation" - Oscar Wilde

"If you go looking for a friend, you're going to find they're very scarce. If you go out to be a friend, you'll find them everywhere."- Zig Ziglar

"'Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." - Charles Lamb