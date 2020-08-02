Friendship Day 2020: Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebs Post Special Wishes

Friendship Day 2020: Kajol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajol)

On the occasion of Friendship Day - a special day on which friends celebrate the beautiful bond they share - Bollywood stars flooded the Internet with adorable greetings. Several celebrities such as Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Vicky Kaushal and others posted priceless pictures of themselves and their friends and wished them in really special ways on social media. Kajol aesthetically arranged three pictures - also featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, with whom she has worked on several movies in the past - and wrote: "Couldn't fit all my friends in one frame. So loved am I. I am truly blessed. To all my friends who can be seen and can't. Of my blood and not...#HappyFriendshipDay." One of the photos also featured Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

Shilpa Shetty shared a sweet note for her friend and actress Akanksha Malhotra and wrote: "There's always that one person who knows and accepts you for who you are... unconditionally! That's you, Akanksha Malhotra. Thank you for indulging all my madness, miss my trips to Delhi... our long conversations, you overfeeding me, working on our 'Ikigai', our passion for Yoga and fitness ...and the unconditional love... is enough motivation for every day, to last me a lifetime... On Friendship Day... or not... I don't celebrate the day... I celebrate you because 'Sunday ho ya Monday, dosti ke hain simple se funde'...Love you, my bestie."

Anushka Sharma picked a rare throwback picture from her childhood album and captioned it with these words: "You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Being from an army background a lot of the friends we made we also lost touch with as and when their families got posted to different places. This one's for all our friends. To the ones we've grown up with and the ones who are with us today....Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!"

Here's how Vicky Kaushal, Bipasha Basu, Angad Bedi, Milind Soman and Celina Jaitly celebrated Friendship Day on Sunday:

