Friendship Day 2020: The Power Of Caring And Sharing

International Friendship Day 2020 images: A friend is someone who makes us smile

Happy International Friendship Day 2020: International days give us an opportunity to bring people of the world closer and mobilise resources to address global problems. Friendship Day reminds us that our world without friends is lonely. Friendliness in neighbourhoods goes a long way in building strong and secure communities.

It is sad when we see children and older people displaced in conflict-ridden countries. Wars and conflicts uproot people; they are forced to leave everything including friends behind.

The UN Women, a global body working to empower women across the world, in a tweet on International Friendship Day said, "Let's be there for each other and lift each other up for a better world."

Happy #FriendshipDay! Let's be there for each other and lift each other up for a better world. pic.twitter.com/mVSrgbUW73 — UN Women (@UN_Women) July 30, 2020

Another inspirational tweet talks about "the power of kindness, respect and support."

Happy #FriendshipDay!



A year ago today young people around the world joined @bts_twt to show the power of kindness, respect and support. #BTSLoveMyself#ENDviolencepic.twitter.com/7F0xH5qzFS — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 30, 2020

International Friendship Day: A short background

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can build bridges between communities.

Five ways Friendship Day can help countries and communities

Promote world peace and culture

Ensure equality between women and men

Create awareness about tolerance and solidarity

Encourage respect for human rights

Help in free flow of information and knowledge

Friendship Day 2020: Top quotes

"If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus one day, so I never have to live without you" - Winnie the Pooh

"Two things you will never have to chase: True friends and true love" Mandy Hale

"When twilight drops her curtain down And pins it with a star Remember that you have a friend Though she may wander far" - LM Montgomery

"Animals are such agreeable friends ― they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms" - George Eliot

"Ultimately the bond of all companionship, whether in marriage or in friendship, is conversation" - Oscar Wilde

Here's wishing you a Happy Friendship Day!