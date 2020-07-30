Friendship Day 2020: Quotes, Images, Messages, Greetings You Can Send

Happy Friendship Day 2020 images: Here are some pictures you can send to your friends

Friendship Day 2020: Friends truly make our lives wonderful. Imagine how dull our lives would be without friends particularly in the time of coronavirus when we were forced to remain indoors to stay safe. It was only those phone calls from friends, the zoom or video calls that told us that we are never alone. It is not about meeting our friends often but it's about knowing that they are there.

The pandemic really made us understand that there may be many fair weather friends but those who really care are with us in times of crisis and the feeling is reciprocal. Their presence on a rainy day makes us feel secure.

Why is International Friendship Day important

The world faces many challenges like violence, poverty and human rights abuses. It is only sharing the human spirit through friendship that can overcome most off the challenges that humanity faces today. We can truly aspire to live in a peaceful, secure society where there is harmony among people.

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can build bridges between communities.

30 July is #FriendshipDay !#Friendship binds us together regardless of age, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or borders.



Do you believe in friendship's power to craft a better world for all?dizz



Share if you do!https://t.co/ZPZbCojn1upic.twitter.com/EkRrWXU9SZ — UNESCO (@UNESCO) July 30, 2020

"Physical distancing during COVID-19 does not have to mean social or emotional isolation...": United Nations

Thursday is #FriendshipDay!



Physical distancing during #COVID19 does not have to mean social or emotional isolation.

Connect with your friends

Be kind



We are in this together -- & we will get through this together. https://t.co/7sFzedeiQL



: Leyah Mirza pic.twitter.com/SzM9zIkRbD — United Nations (@UN) July 30, 2020

You can send some wishes to your friends today. We have compiled some greetings, SMS, messages, wishes, best friend quotes, friendship day images and photos that you can share with your friends. You can also dedicate favourite songs to your friends.

Friendship Day: Best Friends Quotes, Images, Status, Messages, Greetings You Can Send

Some friendships are like Tom and Jerry.

They tease each other,

Knock down each other,

Irritate each other,

But can't live without each other.

Happy Friendship Day!

You are the one I can always my pour my heart out to. You are the precious one I cannot afford to lose. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day 2020: Top quotes

"If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus one day, so I never have to live without you" - Winnie the Pooh

"Two things you will never have to chase: True friends and true love" Mandy Hale

"When twilight drops her curtain down And pins it with a star Remember that you have a friend Though she may wander far" - LM Montgomery

"Animals are such agreeable friends ― they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms" - George Eliot

"Ultimately the bond of all companionship, whether in marriage or in friendship, is conversation" - Oscar Wilde

Here's wishing you a Happy Friendship Day!