Watch: Herd Of Elephants Enjoying 'Family Time' In Water

A video of an elephant family enjoying their time in the waters has surfaced online.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter, opens with a herd of elephants drinking water. Moments later, we can see a few of them moving towards the forest area while others continue to spend time in the waters.

Along with the video, the IAS officer wrote, “This family bath together. They stay together.”

This family bath together. They stay together. pic.twitter.com/bEiKM3cj4E — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 4, 2022

The video has garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging platform. Netizens made a bee-line to drop their reactions.

A Twitter user wrote, “Staying together with the family is more important than anything in life.”

Another added, “Happy Family. Living together will always live and lead to a happy life. Let's all live together and enjoy happy life.”

Happy Family KALASI VUNTE KHALADHU SUKHAMU (Telugu Proverb) Living together will always Live n Lead Happy Life. Let's all Live together and enjoy Happy Life. God bless you all Thanks — Nallalarao.nsj Prabhakar (@nallalarao) November 4, 2022

This person wanted us to focus on a clean environment. “Looks like a pristine ecosystem far from the polluted and contaminated water of populated areas,” the comment read.

Looks like a pristine ecosystem far from the polluted and contaminated water of populated areas. — Nikhil Kondapalli (@seshasainikhil) November 4, 2022

A few have declared it as a “happy clip”.

Happy clip — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) November 4, 2022

“This family‘always' stays together,” a comment read.

This family‘always' stays together! — Nijesh Jayakar (@JayakarNijesh) November 4, 2022

Some couldn't get over the adorable video.

Wow ❤️ — Princi (@ManjulSmita) November 4, 2022

Before this, a video of an elephant looking into its mahout's phone created a lot of buzz on social media. The video was shot outside the Kumbakonam Kumbeswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu. The clip opens with the mahout scrolling through his phone. A few seconds later, we can see the elephant, standing next to him, peeking into the phone.

"The relationship and bond between an elephant and its mahout are unique and precious when it is nurtured in the right way. When the relationship is nurtured in an ethical way, it is a relationship of respect and love that soon turns into a deep bond. Kumbakonam Kumbeswarar temple elephant watching phone with her caretaker,” read the caption.

