Elephant Trying To Peek Into Phone Or Comforting Mahout? Watch Viral Video

The video has amassed over 2 lakh views on Instagram

A video showing a giant elephant trying to peek into its mahout's phone has gone viral on the internet. In the video posted on Instagram by user Kerala Elephants, the clip shows a mahout scrolling through his phone while sitting outside Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam Kumbeswarar Temple. The short clip further shows an elephant standing behind him and trying to peek into Mahout's phone.

The adorable video has attracted the attention of social media users. While some social media users said that the elephant is trying to spy on the Mahout's phone others said that it is trying to comfort the man.

Along with the video, the caption read, "the relationship and bond between an elephant and its mahout are unique and precious when it is nurtured in the right way. when the relationship is nurtured in an ethical way, it is a relationship of respect and love, that soon turns into a deep bond Kumbakonam Kumbeshwarar Temple Elephant watching phone with her caretaker."

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed over 2 lakh views on Instagram. A user wrote, "I don't understand how humans can have them tied up in chains suffering not being running anywhere in the world that nonconformity." "Elephant is trying to comfort the man," the second comment read.

"How beautiful," the third comment read. "Elephants are giant babies," the fourth expressed.

There are several heartwarming elephant videos available on the internet. Their antics are so endearing that people want to keep watching them.

Another video doing the rounds on the internet shows three elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo, United States smashing giant pumpkins, which are often denoted as seasonal October treats around the festival of Halloween.

The one-minute, 40-second video was shared by Milwaukee County Zoo on their Facebook page on October 26. It was captioned, "It's the elephant's annual smash and squash!"

Featured Video Of The Day