Happy Diwali 2020: Diwali Images, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Pics

Happy Diwali images and greetings to share with your loved ones

Diwali or Deepavali is the festival of lights. It's a festival that symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Every year, Diwali is celebrated with great fanfare across the country. It's a festival where people meet their family members, catch up with old friends, celebrate by lighting diyas and indulge in good food. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on Saturday, November 14. This time, the festival will fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, and though celebrations may be muted, it's still a time to remember near and dear ones.

Here are some Diwali messages, wishes, SMSes and photos to share with your friends and family to wish them a very Happy Diwali.

May the million lamps of Diwali illuminate your life.

Happy Diwali!

This Diwali, light a diya of happiness,

Shoot a rocket of prosperity,

And fire your sorrows away

Happy Deepavali!

Happy Diwali to the friend who lights up my life every single day!

May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi ever be with you,

And may prosperity and good health walk every step with you

Happy Diwali!

The festival of Diwali teaches us to fight evil and follow the path of goodness. May this Diwali bring you peace, prosperity and happiness.

May the beauty of Deepavali fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with everything that sparks joy!

A festival full of sweet childhood memories,

A sky full of lights,

Mouth full of sweets,

And heart full of joy.

Wishing You All A Very Happy Diwali!

May this year be full of all things wonderful for you

Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones!

Deepavali ka yeh pyara tyohaar,

Jeevan me laye aapke khushiya apaar,

Lakshmiji viraaje aapke dwar,

Shubhkamna hamari karein sweekar!

Diwali Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai!

May the light of the diyas guide you on the way to happiness and success. Happy Diwali to you and your family