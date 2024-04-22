Hanuman Jayanti: History, Significance And Other Things To Know

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23.

Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman, one of the protagonists of Ramayana known for his unwavering devotion, courage and strength. This day falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically occurs in March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23. Lord Hanuman is revered as a symbol of selfless service, devotion and loyalty.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

The festival celebrates the divine qualities embodied by Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti is also a time for spiritual reflection and introspection, as devotees aspire to emulate Hanuman's virtues in their own lives. It serves as a reminder of the power of devotion, humility, and selflessness in overcoming obstacles and attaining spiritual growth.

How Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated

Throughout India and in many countries around the world, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour and devotion. The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances and the sharing of prasad.

It is a time for devotees to come together in celebration of Hanuman's divine grace and seek his blessings for happiness, prosperity and spiritual fulfillment.

And they do that by observing this day with prayers, fasting, recitation of Hanuman Chalisa (a hymn in praise of Hanuman), and visits to temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Special bhajans (devotional songs) and kirtans (musical recitations) are performed to honour his virtues and seek his blessings for strength, courage and protection.

The story of Lord Hanuman

Also known as Bajrangbali, he is one of the most revered figures in Hindu mythology, renowned for his unwavering devotion and unmatched strength. Born to Anjana, an apsara who was born as monkey due to a curse, and Kesari, the king of the monkeys, Hanuman's birth was ordained by the divine wind god Vayu.

Hanuman's life took a momentous turn when he crossed paths with Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu. Hanuman became an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and played a crucial role in his quest to rescue Sita, Rama's beloved wife, from the clutches of the demon king Ravana.

With his unwavering devotion and unparalleled courage, Hanuman assisted Lord Rama and his allies in their battle against Ravana's forces. He showcased his immense strength by single-handedly carrying an entire mountain to retrieve a life-saving herb for Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, who had been badly wounded in battle.