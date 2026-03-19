'Had To Run, Climb To Catch Bus': Bengaluru Resident After Rain Causes 'Chaos' In City

A social media post by a Bengaluru resident has triggered an intense debate about the city's modern-day reality that has been marred by incessant urbanisation at the cost of poor roads, long traffic jams and the declining quality of life. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, 'Crazy scenes at Majestic today. Total chaos', the resident detailed that despite paying an annual tax of Rs 15 lakhs, they were forced to 'run and climb' just to board a bus.

"Thanks to the rain, long weekend and the city's appalling infrastructure, Majestic was an absolute nightmare today," the user wrote, adding: "Everyone is getting late for their bus and train and everyone is running like headless chicken."

As people realised that walking was the fastest way to reach their destinations, the footpath proved too narrow for them to manoeuvre around.

"The sad part is that footpaths are so narrow that there is no place to walk. Crazy. My KSRTC bus conductor called me and said he can wait for max 15 mins.," the resident said.

"I had to run, climb the barricade like many others and literally walk over people and somehow managed to reach in 15 mins. Just a coincidence."

Having endured the stressful experience, the resident said it hit them that taxpayers 'get nothing' despite their monetary contribution to the nation.

"I pay an annual tax of 15 lakhs. I am aware that tax payers get nothing but today it hit me. It really hit me."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Felt This Many Times'

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar experiences, lamenting that the condition of the honest tax-paying citizens had not changed in years.

"Citizens of our country struggle to even get basic infra, even after generating billions of dollars. All thanks to politicians," said one user, while another added: "I felt this many times and got frustrated as well, the level of corruption and ignorance. The sad truth is it's visible everywhere."

A third commented: "This is just sad. Nobody deserves such an infrastructure. Nobody. Everyone is working hard and tirelessly. There is no excuse for anyone not to receive the basic facilities. We simply pay to make our politicians rich and comfortable so that they can buy an even bigger villa at Sadashivnagara."

A fourth said: "This is a "deja vu" moment for me. I used to have the exact same experience even 15 years ago. Nothing's changed. It will remain the same way for the next 15."