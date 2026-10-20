Gurugram Man Claims Rapido Driver Threatened Him With Knife, Snatched Phone: "Was Scared For My Life"

A Gurugram man has alleged that a Rapido bike taxi rider threatened him with a knife and fled with his mobile phone during a late-night ride. The man shared his account on Reddit, seeking help from the ride-hailing platform and Gurugram Police. According to the Reddit post by Himanshu Chauhan, the incident took place between 1 am and 1:30 am on October 19, when he was travelling from Sector 5 in Ashok Vihar to Sector 72A in Gurugram.

Chauhan claimed that the rider cancelled the booking on the app midway through the journey but assured him that he would still drop him at his destination. However, the situation allegedly took a frightening turn when the rider pulled out a knife, threatened him and snatched his mobile phone before fleeing.

"During the journey, the driver cancelled the ride midway on his app but insisted that he would still drop me at my destination. While we were on the way, he suddenly pulled out a knife (chaku), threatened my life, snatched my mobile phone, and fled. I was genuinely scared for my life," he wrote.

Describing the incident as a robbery at knifepoint, Chauhan said he had contacted Rapido's customer support team and nodal officer to report the matter.

See the post here:

He also requested the company to share the rider's details, vehicle registration number and KYC information with the police. He urged Rapido to preserve the trip records and take action against the rider.

Chauhan said he was pursuing a formal police complaint and sought guidance on escalating the matter to Rapido's senior management and safety team. He also appealed to Gurugram Police for help in speeding up the investigation. The Reddit user said he was willing to share his booking details and correspondence with the relevant authorities.

"Please stay safe. Never continue a ride after the driver cancels it," he wrote, concluding the post.

The allegations have not been independently verified.