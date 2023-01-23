Guinness World Records Shares Video Clip Of Fastest Man On Hands

Mr Clark was born without legs and relies on his hands

There is no denying that it takes indomitable will and perseverance to break a world record. A video clip shared by Guinness World Records featuring Zion Clark, the fastest man on hands has taken the internet by storm.

The video includes glimpses of Mr Clark training to break world records. The differently-abled US athlete has set Guinness World Record (GWR) by walking 20 metres in 4.78 seconds in 2021.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Meet Zion Clark, the fastest man on two hands."

Watch the video here:

Meet Zion Clark, the fastest man on two hands 💪 pic.twitter.com/AVPNlT0cIT — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 22, 2023

Mr Clark was born without legs and relies on his hands due to a rare spinal disorder called Caudal Regressive Syndrome. The syndrome is a rare condition characterised by abnormal development of the lower end of the spine.

In 2022, the athlete smashed two more Guinness World Records. In October 2022, he set the record for the highest box jump with the hands and the most diamond push-ups in three minutes at an elite Los Angeles-based gym.

As per the Records, Mr Clark also attempted two additional record titles for the most parallel bar dips in one minute with a 40-pound pack and the fastest five metres rope climb carrying a 40-pound pack (male), but both proved to be too challenging.

Featured Video Of The Day Rajnath Singh's 'Nafrat' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra