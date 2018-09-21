Guess Who Justin Trudeau Had An Important Lunch Meet In Parliament With?

A picture shared by Justin Trudeau on Instagram.

Among the many hats that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dons is that of a doting dad. A quick scroll through his Instagram feed will tell you as much. The Canadian PM often shares adorable pictures with his three children - Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien. About five hours ago, too, he took to social media to share a picture with his daughter that is making the Internet go 'aww'. The sweet picture shows Mr Trudeau seated on a dining table with his nine-year-old daughter Ella-Grace, a wide smile on his face.

"Lunch meeting, Centre Block, Parliament Hill," he captioned the picture, indicating that they were lunching together at Mr Trudeau's workplace - the Canadian parliamentary complex in Ottawa, Ontario.

See the photograph below:

Since being shared online just five hours ago, the picture has already collected over 48,000 'likes' on Instagram, and another 10,000 on Facebook. It's also received a lot of love from netizens who have praised Mr Trudeau for taking time out for his kids while managing a whole country.

"Brings back memories of having lunch with my father in the same restaurant... thank you Mr Prime Minister for all your work and for being a great Dad!" writes one person in the comments section. "Your faces tell so much. Mr Trudeau, You are a model, an inspiration for the children all over the world, and a great leader. May God bless you and your beautiful family," says another. "Fathers are very important. Keep up the good work," a third writes.

This isn't the first time that Mr Trudeau has invited one of his children over to his workplace. In May last year, photographs of his youngest son Hadrien at the Canadian Parliament had captivated the Internet.