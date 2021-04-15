Guess The Actress Acing The Inversion Yoga Pose

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives all of us the fitness inspiration we need. The South actress has been motivating fans with her exercise routines. The 33-year-old who switched to a plant-based diet not long ago is committed to breaking the myth around not being able to build lean muscle on such a diet. On Wednesday, she stunned her fans and followers by acing a difficult yoga posture. Hanging on a yoga trapeze, Samantha makes the inversion yoga posture look so easy. She is wearing a full-sleeved white top and pink coloured bottoms. She tied her hair in a top bun to avoid any mess while attempting the pose. Sharing it on the platform, Samantha wrote: "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go. Inversions."

In her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a short clip in which she is hanging in another tough pose on a yoga mat.

Samantha's post left her online family spellbound. The comments space was filled with praising reactions from many of her fans. Actress Raashii Khanna called it, "Ooooo hotness!!"

Last year, Samantha revealed what she loves the most after gardening. She shared a picture nailing a difficult yoga posture and wrote, "Apart from gardening...Something I've been really enjoying is yoga especially because Naga Chaitanya (husband) and I do it together ...#mytimewithyou #couplesyoga."

Just see how happy Samantha was while doing another tough yoga posture.

Apart from gym and yoga, Samantha keeps learning new and cool things. From animal flow to climbing, she has imbibed different techniques in her fitness regime.

The yoga trapeze is a powerful at-home tool created for yoga inversion. Setup is simple and fast and can be easily hung from a doorway inside the house or swing set. For spinal traction and passive backbends, this one works like a miracle.