Gucci Slammed For Using Sikh Turbans As Fashion Accessories

Gucci's use of turbans during the Milan Fashion Week has come under heavy fire.

Yo.. @gucci ... I mess with you guys... but this isn't a good look for you... could you not find a brown model? pic.twitter.com/INqxwrfB0t - Avan Jogia (@AvanJogia) February 22, 2018

This is unacceptable and offensive @gucci. Wearing another religions article of faith is not fashion, its appropriation! Sikh men are profiled and discriminated against every day for wearing a turban, yet when you put in on a white person, it's suddenly fashionable and cool?!?! pic.twitter.com/UD0wWjaju5 - Gurpy Colors o(:) (@gurpycolors) February 22, 2018

And while Gucci sends white models down the catwalk wearing turbans, a Sikh environmentalist has his turban ripped off outside parliament in a hate attack. As someone whose family has been on the receiving end of this sh** for decades, this is utterly depressing. pic.twitter.com/35stzYF7BO - Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) February 22, 2018

Thanks @gucci for entirely appropriating my religion. Ffs, I'm pretty sure you could have found a Sikh model to wear a turban rather than turning it in some causal accessory #notokaypic.twitter.com/23HvT8vkwQ - Maninder Sachdeva (@thisismani_) February 22, 2018

Dear @gucci, the Sikh Turban is not a hot new accessory for white models but an article of faith for practising Sikhs. Your models have used Turbans as 'hats' whereas practising Sikhs tie them neatly fold-by-fold. Using fake Sikhs/Turbans is worse than selling fake Gucci products pic.twitter.com/gCzKPd9LGd - Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) February 22, 2018