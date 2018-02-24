Gucci Slammed For Using Sikh Turbans As Fashion Accessories

"This is unacceptable and offensive."

Gucci's use of turbans during the Milan Fashion Week has come under heavy fire.

During the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, luxury brand Gucci sent models down the runway in a variety of headwear - from elaborate headdresses to hijabs and turbans. It was their use of turbans that was most heavily criticised as cultural appropriation on Twitter. Many on social media pointed out that turbans are an important part of the Sikh religion and should not have been used as fashion accessories during Wednesday's fashion show. Others also criticised Gucci for making European models wear turbans instead of looking for a Sikh model.

According to Al Jazeera, many of the world's 27 million Sikhs - both men and women - wear the turban.

The issue was first brought to light by actor and model Avan Jogia
 
"The Sikh turban is a sacred article of faith, @gucci, not a mere fashion accessory. #appropriation We are available for further education and consultation if you are looking for observant Sikh models," wrote the Sikh Coalition on Twitter.

Many others termed the use of turbans as fashion accessories 'offensive' and 'unacceptable'
 
"The Sikh Turban is not a hot new accessory for white models but an article of faith for practising Sikhs," wrote restauranteur Harjinder Singh Kukreja in a tweet that has been retweeted over 2,300 times.
 
There are now thousands of tweets slamming Gucci for appropriating a cultural symbol for profit. They are yet to comment on the issue.

Only a few weeks ago, fashion retailer Zara came under fire for selling a skirt that resembled the traditional Indian lungi.


 

