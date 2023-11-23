Groom's Extravagant Garland Of Currency Notes Makes A Splash On Social Media

The garland is of such immense size that it extends from the roof to the floor.

A groom made a splash on social media recently when he was photographed wearing a garland of Rs 500 notes worth Rs 20 lakh for his wedding. The extravagant garland quickly went viral, with many people expressing awe and disbelief.

The garland was reportedly made up of folded Rs 500 notes, and it hung down from the ceiling to the ground. The sight of the groom wearing the garland was truly a sight to behold, and it's no wonder that it captured the attention of so many people.

While some people were impressed by his wealth, others questioned the need for such an extravagant display. Some people even speculated that the notes might not be real.

Regardless of the mixed reactions, there's no denying that the groom's garland is one of the most unique and eye-catching wedding accessories we've ever seen. It's sure to be remembered for years to come.

The video, shared on Instagram by the account dilshadkhan_kureshipur, is believed to be from Qureshipur village in Haryana, though NDTV cannot confirm the location.

Despite this, the video has already garnered a significant audience, with over 15 million views and more than 319,000 likes. Users on the platform are engaging with the video, sharing a variety of comments and reactions, adding to the viral sensation of this extravagant wedding moment.



"But how will the groom walk after wearing this?" asked a user in the comment section.

"We should inform the income tax department," commented another user.

Wearing a garland of currency notes is a common practice in some parts of India, particularly during weddings and other celebrations. The practice is believed to symbolize wealth, prosperity, and good luck. But there are a number of reasons why wearing a garland of currency notes is considered to be disrespectful.