Google 'Rise Of The Half Moon' Doodle Educates With Fun Lunar Game

Google is celebrating the final Half Moon of January with an interactive doodle on Thursday, January 23, 2025, that educates and entertains users about the lunar cycle. The doodle features an engaging card game where users are required to match different phases of the moon to score points. The objective is to outscore the half moon by strategically placing cards, with the game concluding when the board is filled. This interactive experience not only provides entertainment but also offers insights into the moon's phases, enhancing users' understanding of the lunar cycle.

The doodle is titled 'Rise of the Half Moon'. Its description page says the doodle has been crested as a recurring card game.

"You'll be over the (half) moon about this new Doodle game series! Join the celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the January Half Moon. If you're skilled enough to beat the moon, you might just be rewarded," the description further says.

January's full moon is traditionally known as the "Wolf Moon", a name inspired by the howling of wolves during the long winter nights. This cultural reference adds depth to the doodle, encouraging players to "join the pack" as they navigate through the game's challenges. The doodle is accessible on both mobile and desktop devices, ensuring a wide range of users can participate in this lunar celebration.

Google has also given a link for users to download Half Moon Rises wallpaper on their devices. The page has a world map to show where the doodle has appeared.

Google's doodles have a rich history of celebrating significant events, anniversaries and cultural moments. Since the first doodle in 1998, which represented the company's founder Larry Page and Sergey Brin in the Burning Man festival, these temporary alterations of the Google logo have evolved in creativity and interactivity. They aim to bring smiles, spark curiosity, and educate users about the importance of various days and events.