Google Gemini Photo Editing: Try These 5 Easy AI Prompts To Create Family Portraits In Durga Puja Looks

Nano Banana, which is Google Gemini's image editing tool, has gone viral among social media users, especially during the festive season. People are using this model to create beautiful images by providing specific prompts. Here are five Gemini Nano Banana prompts to create stunning family portraits for Durga Puja looks.

Prompt 1

Festive Family Frame: The users can write - "Group portrait of three women in coordinated sarees, holding festival props, with a festive pandal background and joyful expressions."

Prompt 2

Traditional Durga Puja Look: The users can try writing - "Create a 4K HD portrait of a family dressed in traditional attire during Durga Puja. Women wearing intricate gold jewellery, red bindi, and holding decorated flower plates. Background should include a blurred Durga Maa statue with lights and diyas."

Prompt 3

Cinematic Family Portrait: "Generate a cinematic Durga Puja look for a family. Members wearing sarees and traditional outfits with red and gold patterns, styled hair, and festive makeup. The background should have a Durga Puja pandal with warm, glowing lights. Add soft film grain and slight blur for realism."

Prompt 4

Retro Vintage Family Edit: "Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the family draped in traditional attire with a '90s movie feel. Background should have Durga Maa statue in a pandal with contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere."

Prompt 5

Goddess-Inspired Family Portrait: "Generate a high-resolution festive portrait of a family dressed in classic red and white sarees, paired with traditional gold jewellery and elegant Durga Puja makeup. Add temple-inspired decor, warm golden lighting, and lit oil lamps in the background for a timeless look".

The users can also upload their pictures and ask the tool to convert them. They can also ask the model to create pictures with particular family members, such as a brother, a sister, a picture with parents, and more.

Steps To Use Gemini Nano Banana

Step 1: Download the Gemini app and sign in with your Google account.

Step 2: Upload a clear photo of yourself.

Step 3: Enter one of these prompts to generate your festive look.

Step 4: Download and share your AI-created portrait