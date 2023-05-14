Google Doodle Celebrates Mother's Day With Adorable Pics Of Animal Families

The origin of Mother's Day can be traced back to the early 1900s

Mother's Day is a special occasion celebrated worldwide to honour and appreciate mothers. This year, Mother's Day is being celebrated today, May 14 in India. On the occasion, Google Doodle shared some adorable animal throwback pictures of mothers over the years to celebrate the day. It also shared the behind-the-scenes process for the animated hand-crafted clay artwork by Doodler Celine You.

The doodle features different kinds of animals including chicken, octopus, lion, snakes, birds and others, signifying that the feeling of motherhood is prevalent across species. Every year, Google celebrates important occasions with its Doodle.

Significance and History

It is a day to celebrate the unconditional love and unwavering support that mothers give us every day. In many countries, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year.

The origin of Mother's Day can be traced back to the early 1900s when the US dedicated a day to mothers. An American woman named Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother after her death in 1905 and decided to set aside a day for all mothers. Later, the woman formally celebrated the day for the first time in May 1908 in Grafton, West Virginia.

The day became popular after which Anna and her friends urged prominent personalities in the US to declare Mother's Day a national holiday. Within a few years, the day was celebrated in every state of the US.

In 1914, then US President Woodrow Wilson announced that the second Sunday of May be celebrated as Mother's Day. Gradually, the idea spread to other countries.