Google Celebrates Start Of Paris Olympics 2024 With A Special Doodle

Google Doodle Today: Google is known for coming up with creative and interactive doodles for special events. Today, Google Doodle is celebrating the commencement of the Summer Olympic Games 2024. Paris is hosting the Summer Olympics this year from July 26 to August 11. Enthusiastic posts are flooding various platforms, with athletes and fans alike sharing their anticipation for the event. To mark the occasion, the search giant also replaced the "Google" logo on its homepage with one that shows some animals playing summer games. The colourful and vibrant artwork will appear throughout Friday.

Google did not reveal the name of the doodle designer and upon clicking on it users are directed to search results related to the latest update on the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Olympics will officially open in Paris today. The July 26 opening ceremony will be held on the Seine River, which flows through Paris. The closing ceremony, which includes a parade of flags and athletes, will take place on August 11.

The competition actually began two days before the opening ceremony, on July 24, with preliminary rounds in archery, soccer, handball and rugby. Notably, there will be 117 Indian competitors competing in 69 events for 95 medals, including 70 males and 47 females. Contenders representing India in Paris include javelin star Neeraj Chopra, badminton stars PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu among the favourites to bring home a medal.

After the opening ceremony, India's 2024 Paris Olympics starts with the Indian men's hockey team's first pool game against New Zealand on Saturday, July 27. Badminton, boxing, shooting and table tennis events also start on the same day.

The event will be telecast on Sports 18 and the Viacom 18 network. It will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app, free of cost.