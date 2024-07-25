Watch: Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Unboxes Official Paris Olympics 2024 Kit

India's events for the Paris Olympics will start from today.

Paris is hosting the Summer Olympics this year from July 26 to August 11. The excitement for the mega-sporting event is at its peak and athletes on social media have also kept the buzz alive with their posts and updates. Among these, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj recently shared a video that captured the attention of many. He shared a video on Instagram where he unboxed the official Paris Olympic Kit given to all athletes. "Paris Olympics 2024 Kit Unboxing," the Olympian wrote in the caption.

In the video, Mr Nataraj showcased the official kit he will be using during the event. The clip starts with the Olympian placing two large suitcases on a table. He then goes on to reveal various items from the kit, including his ceremonial attire, other outfits, uniform, footwear and accessories. The official Instagram page dedicated to the Indian Olympic Association also reshared the video of Srihari Nataraj.

Shared just a few days ago, the video has accumulated more than 14,000 likes and nearly 200,000 views. In the comments section, users expressed their support and excitement. "Let's go, can't wait to see you on the podium," wrote one user. "It is a dream come true," commented another. A few also reacted to the post using fire or heart emoticons.

Notably, there will be 117 Indian competitors competing in 69 events for 95 medals, including 70 males and 47 females. In addition to Srihari Nataraj, Dhinidhi Desinghu will also participate in the Paris quadrennial event. Nataraj will compete in the 100 backstroke event in Paris, while Dhinidhi will participate in the women's 200m freestyle.

Other contenders representing India in Paris include javelin star Neeraj Chopra, badminton stars PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu among the favourites to bring home a medal.

After the opening ceremony, India's 2024 Paris Olympics starts with the Indian men's hockey team's first pool game against New Zealand on Saturday, July 27. Badminton, boxing, shooting and table tennis events also start on the same day.

India's events for the Paris Olympics will start from Friday, July 25, with the archery ranking rounds. The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, July 26. The event will be telecast on Sports 18 and the Viacom 18 network. It will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app, free of cost.