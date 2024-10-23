Female Athletes Lost Nearly 900 Medals To Transgender Competitors: UN Report

The 2024 Paris Olympics' gender parity milestone was tainted by gender-related disputes, with a recent United Nations report voicing concerns about issues related to women's sports competition.

According to the report, "Violence Against Women and Girls in Sports," transgender athletes have won around 900 medals in different women's sports at several events, replacing female athletes.

It also brought attention to the fact that more than 600 female athletes had lost against individuals born male in a variety of competitions, escalating the argument about competition fairness.

These findings spotlight significant gaps in the IOC's policies, which continue to affect athletes globally, raising questions about the future of gender inclusivity in sports.

"Policies implemented by International Federations, national governing bodies, along with national legislation of some countries, allow males who identify as women to compete in female sports categories," the report said.

"In other cases, this practice is not explicitly prohibited and is thus tolerated in practice. The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities including medals when competing against males."

"According to information received, by 30 March 2024, over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports," the report said.