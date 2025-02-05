Trump To Sign Order Barring Transgender Athletes From Women's Sports

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Wednesday barring transgender athletes from women's sports, in his latest move targeting transgender people since returning to office.

The move honors a pledge that Republican Trump made before returning for his second term in office with a radical right-wing agenda.

The White House said in its daily guidance that Trump would sign a "No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order" in a ceremony at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT).

"Today, President Trump will deliver on his promise to PROTECT WOMEN'S SPORTS!" Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said on X.

Kelly said the order would "end the dangerous and unfair participation of men in women's sports."

Trump repeatedly returned to the theme of transgender athletes during an election campaign that also specifically targeted Democratic rival Kamala Harris over her support for trans issues.

The 78-year-old billionaire has repeatedly targeted gender non-conforming people in his blitz of executive orders and other moves since returning to office on January 20.

Trump signed an order to rid the military of what he called "transgender ideology" and effectively ban transgender troops. He also issued an order to restrict gender transition procedures for people under age 19.

His latest executive order comes after the Republican-led House of Representatives in January passed a bill severely restricting transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports.

Republicans hammered Democrats on transgender issues -- especially when it came to youth and sports -- ahead of the 2024 election, capitalizing on a broader culture war over LGBTQ rights.

As transgender people -- a small minority of the population -- have become a more visible presence in the United States, sparking questions around gender norms and fairness, many conservatives have rallied around women's sports.

