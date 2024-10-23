Who Is Roma Michael? Pakistani Model's Bikini Ramp Walk Sparks Controversy

Roma Michael is a Pakistani model and actress based in Lahore.

After a video of a Pakistani model, Roma Michael, walking the ramp in a bikini at the Miss Grand International 2024 went viral, she received a lot of backlash online. Many in Pakistan, where conservative social standards frequently limit women's clothing and public appearances, were outraged by the video, which swiftly went viral on social media.

Michael apparently removed the video from her Instagram account in response to the unfavourable comments. But after that, the video was extensively shared on other websites, which fuelled the discussion on women's representation and rights in Pakistan.

A user shared the video with the caption: "So Miss World Grand deleted this video on Instagram and the website due to Pakistani people bashing this Lahore-based model, #RomaMichael, who is crossing all limits and ruined the name of Pakistan."

Who is Roma Michael?

According to Miss Grand Pakistan, Roma Michael, a Pakistani model and actress based in Lahore, has achieved significant success in the entertainment industry. With a Bachelor's degree in BTech, she has worked with renowned fashion designers and brands both domestically and internationally.

Her acting career includes roles in films like "Delhi Gate" and "Kahey Dil Jidher," and television series like "Tu Zindagi Hai" and "Pyari Nimmo." She has also represented Pakistan at prestigious international events such as Cannes Fashion Week and Dubai Fashion Show.