Google Celebrates 2024 Indian Premier League Final With A Vibrant Doodle

Google is known for coming up with creative and interactive doodles for special events. Today, Google Google is celebrating the grand finale of the 2024 Indian Premier League season. The colourful and vibrant artwork will appear throughout Sunday as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the championship match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The doodle features the iconic Google logo, surrounded by illustrations of SRH and KKR fans waiting to enjoy the thrilling finale. The cricket pitch along with a giant ball, bat and stumps are also seen in the doodle.

Explaining its doodle, Google said, ''This Doodle celebrates the final match of the 2024 Indian Premier League season, also known as IPL17 or TATA IPL 2024, taking place in Chennai. This year's tournament has been brimming with excitement, and many are eager to see which team will be crowned champion.''

"The tournament started with ten teams from all over India split into two different groups. Every team played a total of 14 games--seven home and seven away. After the group stage, the top four teams advanced to the high-stakes Qualifier and Eliminator stages. Through perseverance and teamwork, both teams have come out on top to face off in the IPL17 finals."

In the IPL Eliminator, SRH defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Pat Cummins-led side followed it up with a comprehensive victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Kolkata Knight Riders topped the league stages with 19 points and then defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 to comfortably book their spot in the IPL 2024 final. On the other hand, it has been a tough road for SRH who finished third in the points table despite showing a good run of form.

Notably, a Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions. Google has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements, and more.