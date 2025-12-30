Woman Engineer Mocked Over Christmas Photo, Responds With Powerful Message

Charvi Sethi, a software engineer at Amazon, recently faced an unexpected wave of trolling after posting a festive photo on social media. The image showed her posing with a friend, who works at Google, and an inflatable Santa Claus. She captioned the photo humorously: "Google, Amazon and Santa all in one frame," referring to her and her friend's employers.

However, the light-hearted post quickly went viral for the wrong reasons. Many users on platform X (formerly Twitter) began mocking her, calling her arrogant and accusing her of flaunting her job. Some even labelled her a "diversity hire" and questioned why she referred to herself as "Amazon".

In response, Charvi addressed the backlash, saying much of the trolling stemmed from misogyny and nationalism. She emphasised that the joke was harmless, and her intent was only to share a festive moment, not to boast about her employment.

She reshared the post with a new quote, "This post taught me that this society is still so disgusting. 99% hate comments are either because I'm an Indian or I am a woman :) People really need to upgrade their mindset to 2025. They're still shamelessly living with 90s mindset."

This post taught me that this society is still so disgusting. 99% hate comments are either because I'm an Indian or I am woman :) People really need to upgrade their mindset to 2025. They're still shamelessly living with 90s mindset. https://t.co/VeEKNs51t4 — Charvi (@SethiCharvi) December 29, 2025

Despite the negativity, many users also came to her defence, pointing out the harmless nature of the post and criticising the harsh reactions.

One user wrote, "People are just jealous, keep doing what you're doing." Another added, "I don't get it. These days, even the smallest things invite so much hate. It feels like everyone is battling their own unhappiness." A third user pointed out, "People on this platform are so insecure that even a small happy moment triggers negativity. Only hate seems to get attention here. Still, keep growing."