Gold Worth Rs 18 Lakh, Concealed As Beads On Burqa, Seized In Hyderabad

A passenger was held by Hyderabad Customs for concealing gold as beads

Hyderabad Customs has filed a case of gold smuggling against a passenger who concealed the precious metal as beads stitched onto burqas. On Sunday, the male passenger arrived in the capital of Telangana from Dubai, carrying with him 350 grams of gold worth around Rs 18.18 lakh. The gold was concealed in hundreds of beads that were stitched onto burqas, which were in turn carried as checked-in baggage on the Flydubai flight.

A video shared by Hyderabad Customs on Twitter shows a person removing the gold beads from a burqa. "On 27.02.22,Hyderabad Customs booked a case of smuggling of gold valued Rs.18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams against a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Flight No.FZ-439," the Customs department wrote while sharing the video. "Pax concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas."

In follow-up tweets, the department shared a picture of the beads and revealed that the gold had been concealed by a male passenger as part of his checked-in luggage.

The male pax had concealed the gold inside his check-in baggage. — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) March 1, 2022

Many such unique attempts at smuggling gold have been busted by the customs department at Hyderabad Airport. In January, officials found gold paste worth Rs 47 lakh concealed under a passenger's bandages.

Before that, gold valued at Rs 58 lakh was seized from a woman Sudanese passenger who had concealed it in her underwear and hand baggage.