Gold Worth Rs 47 Lakh Hidden Under Bandages Seized At Hyderabad Airport

Gold in paste form was concealed inside the bandages tied to the calves of both legs of the passenger.

Hyderabad Customs officials have filed a case of smuggling of gold against a passenger who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on a flight from Sharjah on January 9.

As per information, a total of 970 grams of gold worth over Rs 47 lakh was recovered and seized from the passenger.

According to the Hyderabad Customs department, gold in paste form was concealed inside the bandages tied to the calves of both legs.

The male passenger travelled by an Air Arabia Flight.

